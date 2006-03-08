Synplicity continues to expand in Europe

Synplicity, Inc., announced the opening of its newest sales office in Helsinki, Finland. Addressing the increasing demand for its products worldwide, as well as its focus on customer support, the Helsinki office will enable Synplicity to increase the level of support to existing and future

customers throughout Finland.

Mr. Antti Innamaa will staff the Finnish office as a Field Application Engineer serving the Finnish market and will report to the Nordic Manager, Per Wiklund.



"The opening of this office in Helsinki will allow Synplicity to maintain close contact with our customers, and provide the industry leading support that our customers' have grown to expect." said Jim Lovas, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Synplicity. "We are excited about the opportunity to participate in the success of the remarkable Finnish high technology

sector."



"In my previous role I was able to use Synplicity's tools to successfully complete complex digital design projects," said Antti Innamaa, FAE for Synplicity. "Having been impressed with Synplicity's core technology I am now in an exciting and privileged position to be part of the company's long

term commitment to providing leading edge tools for digital design."



Prior to joining Synplicity, Antti served at the Nokia Research Center in Helsinki for nearly four years, focusing on FPGA design and ASIC prototyping. Mr. Innamaa received his Master of Electrical Engineering (MEng) degree from Imperial College in London.