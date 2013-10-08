© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

Wicko making a comeback with Limata LDI

After a turbulent year 2013, the swiss PCB manufacturer Wicko, decided to upgrade its production with an laser direct imaging systems from Limata.

The swiss PCB manufacturer Wicko decided to modernize its production with a LDI from Limata. The company got into a precarious economic situation after a change in ownership. And after eventually filing for bankruptcy in the end of 2012, founder and former long-term owner Carlo Wick returned from his retirement for a strong comeback.



“Together with our former staff we want to focus on our strengths in complex PCBs and express deliveries.“, promises Carlo Wick. The investment in a Limata LDI type UV-P200-2 is a modernization of the production as well as the consequential reinforcement of the core capabilities in the areas of fine-line and multilayer panels. “In more than 30 years, our customes could rely on our innovation, quality and reliability. In order to continue to deliver upon our promises, we invested into the innovative system from Limata.”, explains Carlo Wick.



The direct imaging system enables Wicko to have a maskless production of high-end PCBs with a minimal resolution of up to 50µm. The savings of the masks have an immediate positive impact on the company’s profitability.