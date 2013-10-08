© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Amazon entering a new market

Amazon is reportedly setting up to release its own set-top box – ready for the Christmas holiday season – to compete with the already established players.

It will be a small device – with capabilities to run apps and content from various sources – as well as being able to stream videos from Amazon's existing services, according to a WSJ report, citing people familiar with the matter.



Amazon hasn't made any official statements regarding its intentions for a (possible) set-top box. A release just prior to the Christmas season would give them a strategic advantage on a crowded market.



We've heard talks about Amazon releasing hardware before. Do I need to remind anyone of the “Kindle Phone” that's been circling in the rumour mill since sometime last year?



But, it wouldn't be a surprise if the set-top box actually materialised. Amazon would broaden its reach for its other services (streaming).



And looking at Amazon's other hardware venture – the Kindle Fire – the company hasn't done too shabby.