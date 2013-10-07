© albert-lozano-dreamstime.com

Foxconn to launch Indonesian operations in 2014

Foxconn is looking for a local partner in Indonesia, for a joint venture in order to set up its handset production, aimed at being up an running by 2014.

Since 2012, Foxconn's Indonesian venture has been a back and forth story, delays and troubles with finding a local partner has prolonged everything.



Foxconn spokesman Simon Hsing told Reuters that Foxconn will have a company registered by 2014, as well as a partner and a site.