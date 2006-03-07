Elcoteq issues subordinated notes

Elcoteq SE has today issued subordinated notes in the nominal amount of 30 million euros with a maturity of five years. The notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 5.55%.

The arranger of this private placement issue is Swedbank. The issuing and paying agent is Nordea Bank Finland.



Elcoteq will use the notes to extend the average maturity of its loan portfolio and to strengthen its financial structure.

