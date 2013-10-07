© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

BlackBerry to be snatched up by Google?

BlackBerry has previously stated that it does not exclude the option of selling parts or the entire company. Which actually we might see happening, as the company is now in talks with Cisco, Google as well as SAP.

It would be an other road to take, referring to the previously announced preliminary agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings to take the company private.



BlackBerry has reached out to several companies – asking for preliminary expressions of interest – including; Intel, LG and Samsung, the report continues, citing several sources close to the matter



No official reports on bids has yet to surface, and it is still unclear if any will.