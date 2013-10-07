PCB Sales and orders remain slow

© batman2000-dreamstime.com

IPC's August findings from its monthly North American Printed Circuit Board Statistical Program, showed that sales and order growth both stalled in August after signs of upward momentum in recent months.

Total North American PCB shipments decreased 1.6 percent in August 2013 from August 2012, and bookings decreased 9.1 percent year over year. Year to date, PCB industry shipments remained below last year’s levels at -3.9 percent and bookings were down 1.0 percent. Compared to the previous month, PCB shipments in August were up 5.3 percent while bookings were down 8.1 percent. Shipments exceeded bookings in August and the PCB book-to-bill ratio dropped to parity at 1.00.Until August, year-on-year sales growth had been improving steadily in recent months, bolstered by solid growth in orders since the beginning of 2013. Orders fell below last year’s levels in June and August this year, bringing down the book-to-bill ratio, which had been positive for the previous seven months.“Just as the North American PCB industry began showing signs of renewed growth, it was hit by some negative market developments, most notably reductions in U.S. military spending,” said IPC’s director of market research Sharon Starr. “This was especially evident in sales of rigid flexible circuits,” she explained. “Still, the long run of positive book-to-bill ratios we have just seen indicates good fundamental demand that will support sales growth later in the year."