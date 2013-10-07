© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Thales Alenia Space to build plant in Leuven, Belgium

Thales Alenia Space Belgium will build a new plant in Leuven, which is expected to start operations in the first half of 2014.

The new facility will initially have a team of about 20 engineers, tasked with developing new avionics products and technologies for satellites and launch vehicles. The facility will work closely with the company's microelectronics center of expertise in Leuven, as well as with Thales Alenia Space's Charleroi plant.