© fotosonar dreamstime.com Analysis | October 07, 2013
Qualcomm edges Broadcom for top spot
Qualcomm is the leading GPS IC vendor, followed by Broadcom in second place, and CSR in third.
ABI Research’s GNSS IC vendor matrix compares companies on 15 criteria across the broader categories of GNSS Innovation and Implementation. Qualcomm’s domination of cellular GPS IC shipments courtesy of its embedded platform strategy, coupled with its strong IZat and Gimbal platforms means it is well placed to remain at the top in 2013/14.
Broadcom is now firmly established as number two in this space, scoring highest on Innovation. It has an impressive range of GPS ICs, with the BCM47521 optimized for always-on ubiquitous location and shipping in high volumes. Its HULA location platform highlights how the GNSS market is changing and the importance of developer support.
CSR retains its position in the overall top three, and while its SiRFstarIV range is impressive, it will need to see a ramp up in shipments in 2013/14. Interestingly, the sale of GNSS IP to Samsung does not prohibitively affect CSR’s ability to address the cellular market, other than limitations around embedded licensing, while its LaaS offering will create new opportunity.
“Mediatek has now emerged as a major threat, taking third on Innovation and 2012 market share rankings, following very impressive shipments of its combo ICs into local Chinese smartphone manufacturers. It is also strong on PNDs/recreational and cameras, with a growing presence in other markets. Its move to fully embedded GPS in 2013 should prove significant in driving market share in the future,” comments senior analyst, Patrick Connolly.
Beyond this, Intel is starting to get serious on GPS while the aforementioned Samsung IP acquisition will enable it to develop its own embedded GPS solution in the future. Also worthy of note, U-Blox continues its impressive revenue, shipment and client growth, while TI continues to be marginalized relying on markets where embedded cellular platforms have yet to dominate.
Broadcom is now firmly established as number two in this space, scoring highest on Innovation. It has an impressive range of GPS ICs, with the BCM47521 optimized for always-on ubiquitous location and shipping in high volumes. Its HULA location platform highlights how the GNSS market is changing and the importance of developer support.
CSR retains its position in the overall top three, and while its SiRFstarIV range is impressive, it will need to see a ramp up in shipments in 2013/14. Interestingly, the sale of GNSS IP to Samsung does not prohibitively affect CSR’s ability to address the cellular market, other than limitations around embedded licensing, while its LaaS offering will create new opportunity.
“Mediatek has now emerged as a major threat, taking third on Innovation and 2012 market share rankings, following very impressive shipments of its combo ICs into local Chinese smartphone manufacturers. It is also strong on PNDs/recreational and cameras, with a growing presence in other markets. Its move to fully embedded GPS in 2013 should prove significant in driving market share in the future,” comments senior analyst, Patrick Connolly.
Beyond this, Intel is starting to get serious on GPS while the aforementioned Samsung IP acquisition will enable it to develop its own embedded GPS solution in the future. Also worthy of note, U-Blox continues its impressive revenue, shipment and client growth, while TI continues to be marginalized relying on markets where embedded cellular platforms have yet to dominate.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments