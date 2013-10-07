© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Zuken appoints sales manager for Europe

Zuken has appointed Reiner Konetschny as Sales Manager for E3.series in Europe. He will be responsible for expanding sales of Zuken’s engineering and design software for cables, wire harnesses and control systems in all European countries.

Gerhard Lipski, General Manager of Zuken Europe, comments on the appointment, “Reiner not only brings extensive industry knowledge and experience, but his many years of working with global clients is a great asset when working with our multi-national customers. Moving forward, Reiner will play a significant role in expanding our business and customer focus.”



Konetschny recent positions include business development and global key account management roles at EPLAN. Konetschny has technical expertise in mechatronic engineering and industry processes gained while head of mechanical and fluid engineering in the machine building and product development sector.