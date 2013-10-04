© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com General | October 04, 2013
Schmid to build 70MW in Argentina
Schmid has together with the utility company of the Argentinian province of San Juan, Energia Provincial Sociedad del Estado ( EPSE ) signed a contract for the construction of a fully integrated factory for monocrystalline silicon ingot to module production.
A second stage is planned for the extension to the upstream polysilicon production.
Schmid is general contractor to built the facility including infrastructure in the provincial capital San Juan and is going to supply advanced production equipment mainly from its own portfolio. The systems are optimized to produce high-efficiency solar cells at low cost of ownership.
Equipment highlights are, for example, the high-quality wafer -cleaning, which removes all organic residues and thus forms the basis for efficient cells, as well as the TinPad system, which lowers the cost of cell production by the use of tin instead of silver for the manufacture of rear side contacts and also improves cell performance.
The facility has an annual capacity of 70 MW for glass/film modules that come into operation amongst others for the energy supply of the gold and copper mines as well as the irrigation systems in San Juan. In addition, the supply of the Argentinian market and other Mercosur countries is planned. So far, the power demand of, for example, San Juan mines in 4000m for 20,000 workers, machinery and infrastructure must be covered by diesel generators. Also the high power demand of the artificial irrigation in the extremely arid region (80 mm of precipitation per year) is going to be met with solar power in the future.
