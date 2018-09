A little bit of old, a little bit of new

© iFixit

We took apart the new Kindle Fire HD. But really, this device should be called the Kindle Fire H — where “H” stands for “Half” — because to us it appears that it encompasses a lot of the features of the old non-HD Kindle Fire, while utilizing most of the guts of last year’s HD unit.

Highlights:

The list of chips, ICs, and packages:

Toshiba THGBMAG6A2JBAIR 64 Gb (8 GB) e-MMC NAND Flash

Synaptics S7301B Touchscreen Controller

Texas Instruments 38C6NHI

Broadcom BCM4330 802.11a/b/g/n MAC/Baseband/Radio with Integrated Bluetooth 4.0+HS & FM Transceiver

Maxim Integrated MAX98090 Ultra-low Power Stereo Audio Codec

Maxim Integrated MAX97236 Audio Amplifier