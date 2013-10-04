© vladek-dreamstime.com

Teledyne inks it with German Aerospace Center

Teledyne subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, has signed a memorandum of agreement with the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

Under the agreement, DLR will develop an instrument for Teledyne’s digital imaging platform, the Multi-User System for Earth Sensing (MUSES) which will be mounted on the International Space Station.



DLR plans to develop and deliver an advanced Visual/Near-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer to be integrated with Teledyne’s MUSES platform, currently being developed under a cooperative agreement with NASA. The instrument will occupy one of the four Earth-looking instrument sites on MUSES and will help advance the state of the art in remote sensing technology.



“We are exceedingly pleased to undertake this scientific-industrial partnership with DLR, which has an impressive history in Earth observation,” said Robert Mehrabian, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Teledyne. “We expect to differentiate our imaging business by collecting data of unprecedented spectral quality from space for scientific, commercial, educational, and humanitarian purposes. This instrument will be a cornerstone of that capability.”



Teledyne and DLR anticipate the instrument to be operational by late 2015.