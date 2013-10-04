© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Benchmark acquires EMS segment of CTS

Benchmark Electronics has completed an acquisition of the EMS segment of CTS Corporation.

The acquired business is focused on complex high-mix and low-volume manufacturing in the industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Communications markets.



“We are pleased to welcome our new employees and customers to Benchmark. The customer-focused, highly-flexible business model that CTS has embraced makes the organisation an excellent cultural fit with Benchmark,” says Gayla J. Delly, CEO and President of Benchmark.“This acquisition supports Benchmark's strategic commitment to expand our portfolio of leading customers in non-traditional and highly regulated markets and also allows us to strengthen the depth and scope of Benchmark's New Product Express capabilities on the West Coast.”



“Benchmark is a highly compatible fit for the CTS EMS segment's employees and customers,” says Kieran O'Sullivan, President and CEO of CTS Corporation. “This transaction aligns the EMS business with a well-respected and global EMS provider that can offer expanded services including global design and supply chain management. We will work closely with Benchmark to ensure a smooth transition.”



The business acquired has a footprint of five locations (four in North America and one in Asia) and approximately 1'000 employees. The total purchase price is approximately USD 75 million.