Invisio receives biggest order to date

Danish Invisio has received its biggest order to date – something that will bring stability to the company and well to its manufacturer, PartnerTech's facility in Malmö, Sweden.

Invisio, which manufacturers communication equipment for the military industry, received the order from a customer in the US, the order is valued to 40 MSEK. The products are expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first quarter during 2014.



The manufacturing will be executed by PartnerTech in Sweden, and while it might not be the biggest order PartnerTech has received, it is important for the Malmö facility, according to Leif Thorwaldsson, CEO of Partnertech.