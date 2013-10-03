© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

Toshiba to restructure display business

Toshiba starts a structural reform of its visual products business - including LCD TVs - aiming to improve profitability and strengthen foundations of the business. Which also means; reducing 50% of the workforce.

Toshiba will focus on emerging markets including Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where growth in demand is expected. In addition, Toshiba will end sales in unprofitable regions.



The company will integrate its overseas TV manufacturing facilities, from three to one, excluding joint venture facilities, within this fiscal year. With these measures the company aims to increase products from original design manufacturers (ODMs) in the global market from the current rate of about 40% to 70% by FY 2014.



The company further plans to reduce fixed costs and improve productivity by reducing the number of ODMs and models and by integrating manufacturing facilities.



Through these measures, including reallocating resources in Japan, integration of overseas manufacturing facilities and reform of overseas sales operations, Toshiba will adjust its visual products business global consolidated headcount in this fiscal year, by approximately 50% from FY2012, to 3'000 people.