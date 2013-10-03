© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 03, 2013
Season Group appoints UK Quality Director
EMS provider, Season Group, has appointed a newquality director, Keith Stone, to head up the Group’s Quality function in the UK.
Keith has experience in both Quality systems and Production Engineering and has held a number of senior industry positions, most recently as Group Engineering and Quality Director at ACW Technology.
He will be responsible for developing the quality processes at Season Group’s UK facility – with the aim of achieving both AS9100 and ISO13485 approval in 2014.
Carl Hung, President and COO of Season Group, said: “Season Group has invested significantly in its UK operations in recent months with the acquisition of DSP Design in the East Midlands and OEL in the South.
“Keith will play a key role in aligning the Group’s AS9100 plans as well as in assisting the OEL management team to complete the upgrades to the Havant facility. OEL already has an enviable reputation in ensuring that its customers benefit from the highest levels of quality and flexibility whilst maintaining fast turnaround times and ability to scale products when and where required. Adding a higher level quality certification will demonstrate our commitment to further enhance OEL’s stature in the UK EMS industry.”
Commenting on the appointment, Chris Coldbreath, Director of Operations of OEL, said: "I am delighted that Keith has chosen to join the team here in Havant. The technical expertise that he will bring to OEL will undoubtedly be appreciated by our customers. In addition, we are keen to use Keith's international experience on a number of projects that we already have underway that involve both UK and Asia manufacturing elements."
He will be responsible for developing the quality processes at Season Group’s UK facility – with the aim of achieving both AS9100 and ISO13485 approval in 2014.
Carl Hung, President and COO of Season Group, said: “Season Group has invested significantly in its UK operations in recent months with the acquisition of DSP Design in the East Midlands and OEL in the South.
“Keith will play a key role in aligning the Group’s AS9100 plans as well as in assisting the OEL management team to complete the upgrades to the Havant facility. OEL already has an enviable reputation in ensuring that its customers benefit from the highest levels of quality and flexibility whilst maintaining fast turnaround times and ability to scale products when and where required. Adding a higher level quality certification will demonstrate our commitment to further enhance OEL’s stature in the UK EMS industry.”
Commenting on the appointment, Chris Coldbreath, Director of Operations of OEL, said: "I am delighted that Keith has chosen to join the team here in Havant. The technical expertise that he will bring to OEL will undoubtedly be appreciated by our customers. In addition, we are keen to use Keith's international experience on a number of projects that we already have underway that involve both UK and Asia manufacturing elements."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments