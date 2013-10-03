© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Season Group appoints UK Quality Director

EMS provider, Season Group, has appointed a newquality director, Keith Stone, to head up the Group’s Quality function in the UK.

Keith has experience in both Quality systems and Production Engineering and has held a number of senior industry positions, most recently as Group Engineering and Quality Director at ACW Technology.



He will be responsible for developing the quality processes at Season Group’s UK facility – with the aim of achieving both AS9100 and ISO13485 approval in 2014.



Carl Hung, President and COO of Season Group, said: “Season Group has invested significantly in its UK operations in recent months with the acquisition of DSP Design in the East Midlands and OEL in the South.



“Keith will play a key role in aligning the Group’s AS9100 plans as well as in assisting the OEL management team to complete the upgrades to the Havant facility. OEL already has an enviable reputation in ensuring that its customers benefit from the highest levels of quality and flexibility whilst maintaining fast turnaround times and ability to scale products when and where required. Adding a higher level quality certification will demonstrate our commitment to further enhance OEL’s stature in the UK EMS industry.”



Commenting on the appointment, Chris Coldbreath, Director of Operations of OEL, said: "I am delighted that Keith has chosen to join the team here in Havant. The technical expertise that he will bring to OEL will undoubtedly be appreciated by our customers. In addition, we are keen to use Keith's international experience on a number of projects that we already have underway that involve both UK and Asia manufacturing elements."