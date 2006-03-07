Carl Zeiss MicroImaging founded

The Microscopy Group of Carl Zeiss was merged to form the company Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH. Carl Zeiss Microscopy is now combined in a Separate Company.

The sole shareholder is Carl Zeiss AG. Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH will further expand its global activities in the fields of microscopy solutions and systems for research, laboratories and industrial applications, as well as in the spectral sensors area. The company will continue to operate under the ZEISS brand.



The management of the new company head- quartered in Jena includes Dr. Ulrich Simon as President and Wilhelm Nörthemann as member of the board. Dr. Ulrich Simon has headed the Microscopy Group until now, and Wilhelm Nörthemann was also responsible for the Group's finances in the past. The existing organizational structure according to divisions will be retained. The Advanced Imaging Microscopy division and the Spectral Sensors business unit will still be headquartered in Jena, while the Light Microscopy division in Göttingen will continue to be a major part of the new company. P.A.L.M. Microlaser Technologies GmbH in Bernried at Lake Starnberg and Carl Zeiss Imaging Solutions GmbH in Hallbergmoos near Munich are full subsidiaries of Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH. The fusion of Carl Zeiss Microscopy in the new company will have no impact on jobs at the locations of Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH.



Dr. Norbert Gorny, member of the board of the Carl Zeiss AG, welcomed the founding of the new Carl Zeiss subsidiary for microscopy. "The legal form as a separate entity offers even more opportunities for long-term, profitable growth and economic success. This will strengthen the overall position of Carl Zeiss and support our strategy of becoming a leader in the global, future-oriented markets with our innovative products."



Dr. Ulrich Simon emphasizes: "As an independent company, the microscopy area of Carl Zeiss will be able to meet user requirements and wishes even more effectively and react more quickly to changing market conditions. The new company will provide the same expert advice, on-schedule deliveries and optimum service as in the past." Wilhelm Nörthemann adds: "In fiscal year 2004/05, Carl Zeiss Microscopy generated revenues of approx. EUR 300 million with a global workforce of about 1600 employees. This is a good basis for successful business activities of the new company."



On the picture: The members of the Carl Zeiss MicroImaging GmbH Board: Dr. Ulrich Simon (right) and Wilhelm Nörthemann.