New CEO at Mekoprint

Danish Mekoprint's CEO, Karsten Ries, is stepping down - he has been employed by the company for almost six years, initially as Division Manager and since June 2012 as the CEO of Mekoprint A/S.

The future management of the Mekoprint Group will be as follows:

Chief Executive Officer: Esben Kold Mekoprint A / S

Chief Finance Officer: Torben Jensen, Mekoprint A / S

Division managers:

Morten Lundgreen, Mekoprint Electronics, Støvring

Lene Bach Randers, Mekoprint Graphics, Støvring

Stefan Kowalski, Mekoprint Chemigraphics, Støvring

The management of Mekoprint Mechanics, Aalborg Ø is the responsibility of Esben Kold

Mr. Karsten Ries resigns with immediate effect and is substituted as CEO by the current Chairman of the Board, Mr. Esben Kold.Mr. Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen, present Vice-Chairman of the Board, will take over the role as Chairman of the Board. Board member, Mr. Anders Kold, will take over the role as Vice-Chairman of the Board.With the new structure, the board wishes to strengthen a decentralized, dynamic and energetic management of the four divisions, the company writes in a press release.