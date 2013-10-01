© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

It's more of everything for Darlington EMS

More space, more staff and more SMT capacity – UK based manufacturer Darlington EMS is currently on the move – expanding in every area.

The company has recently relocated to custom-refurbished 27'000 sq ft premises, which has extended its available manufacturing space and, in recent months, also allowed for ten new staff members. The latest ingredient in Darlington EMS’s on-going expansion programme, is the purchase of a new Mydata MY100LXe14 pick-and-place machine with a 16K hydra head.



The new machine will work alongside the company’s existing Mydata MY12 machine, which it purchased in 2007.



“Our continuing growth meant that the time had come to increase our SMT capacity,” said Dave Darlington, owner of Darlington EMS, “and, given the excellent results we get with our existing MY12 and the superb support that Mydata always provides, it was easy for us to decide that the MY100LXe14 was the machine we wanted. With a throughput of up to 16,000 cph and advanced features like on-the-fly mount order optimisation and automatic board stretch compensation, it’s absolutely ideal for our needs.”



To complement its new machine, Darlington EMS took advantage of two further services offered by Mydata: the unlimited training scheme, and the software rental package.



“I suppose it’s tempting fate to be too optimistic,” said Dave Darlington, “but I’m confident enough to say that our orders have increased to the point where they’re very close to pre-recession levels, and that they show every sign of increasing further. With our new premises, extra staff and our new Mydata machine, we’re well placed to handle this very welcome increase in business efficiently and profitably. In short, we’re confident that our recent investments will yield an excellent return.”