Electronics Production | March 07, 2006
Eldat selected by Carrefour
Eldat's ESL Solutions selected by Carrefour Spain and Portugal 'Electronic pricing network' by Eldat wins in competitive tender.
Eldat, a retail vendor of Electronic Shelf Labels, announced today that its system has been selected
by Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, to be installed in 17 Hypermarkets in Spain and Portugal. The US$4M order is a result of a competitive bid proposed by IBM Spain, Eldat's strategic partner in Europe. The partners will begin implementation of the Electronic Shelf Labels solution by the end
of Q1 - with completion expected by Q4 2006.
The price and information display system selected by Carrefour is based on Eldat's latest Ethernet/WiFi transceivers and web based software architecture - enabling prices and other information to be quickly and accurately updated electronically. The system will update prices using mega transceivers located on ceilings, providing the widest wireless coverage in the ESL industry and full remote access capability. Offering a two-way communication to the electronic tags, the system can also display customer-specific information or stock clerk data.
"We are very proud to have been selected by Carrefour Spain and Portugal as a preferred provider of ESL solutions to their stores" commented Rami Sharon, CEO and President of Eldat. "This step by such a valued customer attests to our cutting edge technology and professionalism, reflecting the
growing market demand for ESL solutions. We are confident that other chains will soon follow suit and take advantage of our competitive lead in wireless coverage for ESL."
