© batman2000-dreamstime.com

eXception EMS sees rewards of adapting to globalisation

UK based eXception EMS, has seen an increase of nearly 25 per cent growth in sales over a two year period, and an order book increase of 35 per cent since 2012.

The company is now spotting over 60 active customers across the aerospace, energy, defence, semi-conductor and oil and gas sectors.



eXception has also recently signed Key Partnership agreements with two Far East based PCBA solutions businesses, Pan International PLC and Team Precision PLC. The company aim through this planned partner programme to further increase opportunities for growth.



Mark O’Connor, eXception Group CEO said, “Our highly skilled Tier 1 experienced management team and workforce have enabled us to continue to reap rewards during a continued tough economic environment. Understanding the markets, the clients and technology roadmaps of the electronics industry is essential to the success of any CEM business.



He concluded, “Delivering this core competence with our Key Strategic Partners gives us a major differentiator and maximises our ability to be able to perfectly match the needs and future challenges of our global customers”