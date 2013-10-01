© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Osram laying off 900 in the US

Osram has faced some structural challenges in its Luminaires & Solutions business in line with the lighting market’s shift to semiconductor based products and solutions. The result being to restructure.

In a first step the company will restructure its traditional lighting maintenance service business in North America, Sylvania Lighting Services (SLS), and focus on the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting upgrades and new value-added services. These measures will affect around 900 positions in total.



“Our focus is on profitable growth and therefore we are consequently implementing the company’s transformation agenda,” said Wolfgang Dehen, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.



The transition to LED technology is decreasing the demand for traditional lighting maintenance services while creating opportunities for the company to build on its strengths in lighting upgrade projects. The project base will facilitate the expansion into value-added services that provide enhanced solutions for the customers.



Osram Sylvania therefore will restructure its traditional lighting maintenance service business in North America and consolidate its service center network. As a result, the company will discontinue a significant part of its locations in the U.S. and Canada within the next six months.



The restructuring will impact approximately 900 positions. These changes will result in a more agile company structure consisting of both fixed and remote project hubs.