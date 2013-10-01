© anton-andronov-dreamstime.com

Loewe: insolvency process confirmed

The protective proceedings for Loewe AG and Loewe Opta GmbH have transitioned seamlessly into a self-administration insolvency process (Insol-venzverfahren in Eigenverwaltung).

The Coburg insolvency court has approved a request on this matter from Loewe's management and confirmed self-administration.



The business will remain fully operational beyond October 1, 2013. The restructuring process initiated by the Executive Board will also continue as before, focusing entirely on concluding the meetings with investors.