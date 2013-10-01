© homiel-dreamstime.com

Continued investments for UK's Texcel

Even the best sometimes miss the mark: Texcel's previously announced sales increase of 20% will probably not be reached. But honestly, 12% is not really anything to be ashamed of.

Last time we spoke to Texcel's Peter Shawyer, we heard that the company had re-evaluated its sales increase to 20% for the year – a bump up from the previous forecasted 15%.



However, Mr. Shawyer also said that "a company does as good as the market allows it to". And Texcel is now forecasting a 12% sales growth.



“Yes your right we expected to increase our sales by 20% this year, and currently we are looking at an annualised growth of 12%, which is frustrating me, because I want that last 8%, but my colleagues tell me that in a difficult market 12% is not too shabby,” Mr. Shawyer says.



But a reduced growth forecast is still a growth forecast and Texcel hasn't slowed down on its expansion plans, new machinery and focus on customer experience.



“We have continued to invest in the business, with a new Flying probe machine, and an additional Europlacer Pick & Place machine. Part of my marketing plan is to improve the customer experience, and we have invested in new software systems that join our CRM, ERP and costing systems, so we can turn around quotations' accuracy and quickly, which customers now need, and when they send us the order the stock codes and BoMs are automatically produced.”



“We have an ongoing list of future investments we would like to make, and this gets reviewed regularly depending on what events happen, so yes we do have expansion plans, but for now I would like to keep them close to my chest.”



But the year isn't over just yet and there is still time do get those last 8%. Who knows, it might happen.