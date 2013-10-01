© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Bombardier breaks ground on new Moroccan facility

Bombardier Aerospace has officially commenced the groundbreaking on the site of the future Moroccan Bombardier manufacturing facility.

"Bombardier is honoured to celebrate this milestone in the presence of his Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, as we move another step closer to the establishment of our permanent facility here in Nouaceur" said Hugo Brouillard, General Manager, Bombardier Aerospace, Morocco. "As part of the celebration of the official opening of the the Midparc Free Zone, we are pleased to be surrounded by our partners and peers in the industry who are developing a strong aerospace presence here in Morocco, and we are dedicated to contributing to the success of what promises to be a thriving aerospace cluster in Casablanca."



In January 2013 Bombardier began operating out of a transitional facility located at the Mohammed V International Airport in Nouaceur in the Greater Casablanca region, where the company is currently producing simple structures including flight controls for the CRJ Series aircraft, and will employ over 100 workers by the end of December 2013.



Construction of Bombardier's 150'000 square foot (13'935 square metres) permanent facility began earlier in September 2013, and is scheduled to be completed around mid-2014. Bombardier Aerospace intends to invest approximately USD 200 million in equipment, buildings and start-up costs. By the end of 2020, employment at the Morocco facility is expected to reach 850 workers.