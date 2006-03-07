German connector merger

The Schurter Holding AG has absorbed the well known company Otto Heil GmbH, in Oberursel Germany.

Otto Heil GmbH develops, produces and distributes connector appliances and power cords. The Organization engages in the facility in Oberursel approximately 40 employees. The consolidated turnover in the year 2005 is approximately € 4.5 Mio.



This invest extends the product range of Schurter within the strategic business unit "Connectors" and offers the opportunity improve the current market position.

