© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Panasonic set up R&D center in Singapore

Panasonic has set up a research and development center in Singapore to reinforce overseas R&D on encapsulation materials mainly used for power devices.

The center, provisionally named the Electronic Materials South Asia R&D Center, has been established under the umbrella of Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Singapore.



Recently, in the field of power devices, where the demand is expected to grow in the future, many customers are expanding their assembly operations in the Southeast Asian region and setting up functions to procure encapsulation materials and conduct R&D at their key sites in Singapore and Malaysia. To support customer effectively from a geographically closer location, Panasonic has decided to establish an R&D center specialised in encapsulation materials on the premises of PIDMSG.