© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Printprocess’s Apollon LED-DI Direct-Imager on track

The Swiss machine manufacturer reports two years after the launch and installations in France, North America, Eastern Europe, Russia and Switzerland a 16th sold Apollon Direct-Imager with LED technology.

The machine will be installed in November at PCB manufacturer Becker & Müller in their southwest German Factory of Steinach.



Printprocess expects annual power performance of the LEDs to increase by up to 30%. To meet the continuing high demand and to keep delivery times acceptable, Printprocess will increase the production capacity in their central Switzerland location later this year.