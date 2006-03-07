Connector makers in QLF license deal

Huber+Suhner Switzerland and Radiall SA France have signed a license agreement with Amphenol Corporation USA to develop, manufacture and distribute QMA and QN connectors and components under the QLF trademark.

The QUICK LOCK FORMULA trademark indicates that licensors and licensees products manufactured under the name QMA and QN are fully compatible in terms of intermateability and generic performances. The QLF Alliance now comprises four global suppliers, Radiall and Huber+Suhner who jointly developed the connector concept, and their licensee's Rosenberger and Amphenol.



Each licensee must pass regular verification testing under strict guidelines. This is performed on an annual basis and requires several weeks to verify not only the mechanical intermateability, but also other crucial performance parameters.

