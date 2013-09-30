© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Incap to launch co-operative negotiations in corporate services

The carousel that Incap is currently riding is taking yet another turn as the company is plans to “increase the efficiency of operations and to improve the cost structure”, as the company puts it.

The company invited the personnel working in corporate services in Finland as well as the expatriate employees of the company to negotiations in accordance with the Co-operative Act. In order to increase the efficiency of operations and to improve the cost structure, Incap is planning a reorganisation of corporate services and eventual transfer of certain functions to the company's other locations or organisation units.



A total of 19 persons are invited to the negotiations. Based on a preliminary estimate the eventual measures to be negotiated may lead to a reorganisation or reductions affecting approximately 16 employees.