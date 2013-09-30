© tilltibet dreamstime.com

Bosch Car Multimedia Group Selects TRI

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) has been chosen by Bosch Car Multimedia group as the exclusive partner for ICT technology.

Bosch CM awarded TRI an exclusive contract for multiple TR5001 series ICT systems.



“This is a great opportunity for TRI to expand its core ICT business in the global market. Bosch is widely recognized as a leading manufacturer with the highest quality standards and TRI is proud its innovative technology and global service strategy have met these demands.” said TRI’s VP of sales and marketing, Jim Lin.