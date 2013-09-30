© iFixit General | September 30, 2013
A Tale of Two iMacs
Not resting on the iPhone 5s/c teardown laurels — nor on anyone else's laurels, for that matter — the guy's at iFixit harassed the folks at the Apple Store until they got a couple of units of the new iMacs. So what did they find?
21.5" iMac
But it's not all good news. The CPU is now soldered to the logic board, and no longer replaceable by the user. As far as we can tell, this is the first aluminum iMac to have a soldered CPU; it's a silent, but clear, shift to even poorer iMac upgradeability. That's sad news for Apple's power user community, who appreciated the ability to upgrade their Macs on their own schedule.
The AirPort/Bluetooth card, now conforming to the 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard, still clings to the back of the logic board — making replacement no easier than before. Broadcom BCM4360 802.11ac transceiver and BCM20702 Bluetooth 4.0 chips lurk within, as well as a Skyworks SE5516 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN front-end module.
27" iMac
The 27" model also gets a new EMC 2639 designation. And just like its little-base-model-buddy, it also has an unused PCIe Fusion Drive SSD port, as well as the fancy new 802.11ac AirPort/Bluetooth card. However, the big-brother iMac thankfully still has a replaceable CPU!
© iFixitSporting an all-new EMC 2638 designation, the 27"'s kid brother has two pretty significant changes. Contrary to last year's model, users can now put in a second hard drive via the Fusion Drive SSD port, even if they don't pick the iMac with the Fusion Drive right out of the factory. That port is now PCIe, which should help get drives/adapters onto the market that will enable a second hard drive installation.
But it's not all good news. The CPU is now soldered to the logic board, and no longer replaceable by the user. As far as we can tell, this is the first aluminum iMac to have a soldered CPU; it's a silent, but clear, shift to even poorer iMac upgradeability. That's sad news for Apple's power user community, who appreciated the ability to upgrade their Macs on their own schedule.
The AirPort/Bluetooth card, now conforming to the 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard, still clings to the back of the logic board — making replacement no easier than before. Broadcom BCM4360 802.11ac transceiver and BCM20702 Bluetooth 4.0 chips lurk within, as well as a Skyworks SE5516 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN front-end module.
© iFixitAn update to the hard drive SATA power/data cables — they now come together in a glorious union — and a slimmer CPU heat sink round out the changes.
27" iMac
The 27" model also gets a new EMC 2639 designation. And just like its little-base-model-buddy, it also has an unused PCIe Fusion Drive SSD port, as well as the fancy new 802.11ac AirPort/Bluetooth card. However, the big-brother iMac thankfully still has a replaceable CPU!
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments