September 30, 2013
Plexus expands R&D capacity
Plexus Corp. has expanded its test development capabilities in Oradea, Romania.
The USD 1M investment includes a test technology design and development laboratory located in the recently opened Oradea manufacturing site. The new laboratory will be closely linked with Plexus’ German Design Center in Darmstadt and Plexus’ UK Design Center in Livingston. When fully staffed, this expansion will create up to 25 engineering jobs specializing in test development.
The test development team will be led by a functional manager based in Oradea, and will be an integral part of Plexus’ ISO 9001 certified global engineering team of more than 350 design engineers of which over 70 are test specialists.
Oliver Mihm, Senior Vice President of Global Engineering Solutions, commented, “Commercialization is a critical stage in converting designs into viable products quickly. Execution is critical for providing significant cost savings and smooth transitions into volume manufacturing. Introduction of a test development team in Oradea augments Plexus’ industry leading commercialization capabilities for our customers within the EMEA region. It ensures our customers are provided with exceptional test strategies that optimize their go-to-market plans in the most efficient manner possible.”
Ronnie Darroch, Regional President in EMEA added, “Following our recent investment in facilities in Scotland and Romania, the expansion of our engineering capabilities in Oradea demonstrates Plexus’continual commitment to the region. Our Product Realization solutions deliver competitive advantages for our EMEA customer base while providing customer service excellence. Our solutions produce timeto-market gains and lowest total landed cost strategies to increase our customer’s market share.
