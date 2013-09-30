© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Ex-Sanmina-SCI executive joins Bestronics as CEO

Nat Mani has been named Chief Executive Officer and President of US manufacturer Bestronics.

Mani has served as president of Bestronics since 2012, directing the expansion of the company’s manufacturing facilities and move to larger quarters. In his new role, Mani will focus on supporting the growth needs of the company’s existing customer base and establishing new customers.



Nat Mani succeeds James Choe, who co-founded Bestronics and served as the company’s CEO from 1986 until his retirement this year. Choe will serve as a member of the board.



“Our reputation for customer service, our longevity in the valley, and trusted alliances with local technology solution partners positions us very well to take advantage of the trend toward the local sourcing of high touch, precision manufacturing,” Mani said. “We offer the advantage of a significant breadth of highly specialized services within a single organization. All of these factors, together with the simplified logistics of working locally, make us a very compelling option for technology companies.”



Mani joined Bestronics from Sanmina-SCI where he served as Senior Vice president of Sales and Marketing. Previously, Mani was Executive Vice President of Fabrinet, a contract manufacturing firm he co-founded.