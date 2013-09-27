© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

BlackBerry: Revenue down, Loss deepens

"We are very disappointed with our operational and financial results this quarter and have announced a series of major changes to address the competitive hardware environment and our cost structure," said Thorsten Heins, President and CEO of BlackBerry.

Loads of things are happening right now to BlackBerry right now, but all were holding their breaths prior to today's 1Q fiscal report (ending August 2013). Reading the report however presents a gloomy.



BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly loss of nearly USD 1 billion (USD 965 million to be exact). Net loss for the second quarter stood at USD 965 million. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2014 was approximately USD 1.6 billion, down 49% from USD 3.1 billion in the previous quarter and down 45% from USD 2.9 billion in the same quarter of fiscal 2013.



One of BlackBerry's main contract manufacturers, Jabil Circuit Inc, said it probably would part ways with the company, its second-largest customer.