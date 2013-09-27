© nikm dreamstime.com

Season Group strengthens US management team

Global vertically integrated EMS provider, Season Group, has made a number of key appointments in the US as the Group looks to further its growth and expansion strategy globally.

Alex Colquhoun has been appointed as General Manager whilst Allen Bennink joins as Operations Manager.



Colquhoun has over 16 years industry experience and has a strong track record in financial management and mergers and acquisitions. He has held senior management positions within a number of leading electronics companies including California-based OSI Electronics and Corlund Electronics.



Bennink, who has been running his own company providing outsourcing assistance to OEM's in the US, will use his strengths in test engineering and quality systems gained at IEC Electronics, ACT Electronics and CM Solutions for the benefit of the Group’s US Operations.



Both will be based at Season Group’s San Antonio plant.



In addition to strengthening its senior management team, the company has also made a number of appointments within its materials and engineering divisions.



Carl Hung, President and COO of Season Group, said: “Season Group has particular strengths in providing PCBA, Electromechanical Assembly, Cable Assembly and After Market Services in both North America and Europe. In recent months the Group’s strategy has been focused on providing our US customers with the best overall solution whether in region or globally.



“Both Alex and Allen will play a key role in this strategy, which is geared towards giving our customers a complete, customized manufacturing and engineering service for applications in the medical, industrial, automotive, safety and security, environmental and communications markets. We welcome them to the team.”



These positions have become necessary as Season Group plans to grow its revenue exponentially in the US.