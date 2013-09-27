TEC 2013 in Lund (Sweden)

© Evertiq

Third year running and still growing. This could be called a summary of yesterday's TEC event in Lund (Sweden).

Vimmelbilder

© Evertiq

Of course we could tell you all sorts of things. That is why we have added an image slider at the bottom of this story for you to see what you missed.As many of you already know, TEC is not just a table-top exhibition. It is a industry meeting and focal point, where companies (read competitors and partners) can meet each other - and their customers of course - to talk about business. The seminar or presentation program that is running parallel to the exhibition provides interesting subjects to talk about.We will run a few articles on the show, so come back and have a look. For now we start with what Swedish people would call ''.-----