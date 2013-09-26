© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Hectronic increases its presence in Finland

Hectronic, a specialist in embedded PC development and manufacturing, has signed an agreement with the company Blue Nessi about product and service sales.

Blue Nessi Oy is owned and run by Reino Suonsilta and has been appointed sales representative of Hectronic in Finland. Reino Suonsilta has more than 20 years of experience from distribution of electronic components and industrial computers and has held leading positions within sales and distribution in the Nordic and the Baltic countries, the United Kingdom and Eastern Europe.



The solid background in technical sales and distribution, the many contacts with companies on the Finnish market and the understanding of their situation were crucial to the choice. “I’m pleased to offer our Finnish customers a local point of contact, a professional with the skills and the experience needed as we cooperate in defining the best possible solution in each individual case”, says Stefan Löf, Managing Director of Hectronic AB.



Reino Suonsilta believes that what Hectronic offers in embedded computing is quite unique. There are others offering development, embedded products, integration or manufacturing services separately. “What Hectronic offers is actually a combination of development, integration, production and maintenance, all covered by the full product responsibility. It’s a complete and strong offer in embedded computing,” he says.



The agreement for sales representation includes Finland the Baltic States.