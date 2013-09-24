© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Prism Sound boosts Test and Measurement department

Prism Sound has boosted its Test and Measurement department with the appointment of Elliott Whyte to the position of Junior Applications Engineer.

His responsibilities at Technical Earth Ltd included repairing and testing analogue and digital audio equipment using a variety of test methods including Prism Sound’s dScope Series III audio analyser.



Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Sales and Marketing Director, says: “Elliott’s work placement at Technical Earth brought him into daily contact with Prism Sound’s dScope Series III audio analyser and gave him a good understanding of the product he is now representing. In addition, by designing his own audio equipment as part of his degree course Elliott indicated a strong ability to take an idea from conception through to a working product. His enthusiasm is obvious and he demonstrates a very innovative approach to his work. We are confident that he has all the attributes needed to succeed in the audio industry and we are delighted that he is now part of the Prism Sound Test & Measurement team.”