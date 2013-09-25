© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Vitronics and EPM cooperate further

Vitronics Soltec is releasing its new nitrogen tunnel wave soldering machine the Delta N. The machine is the result of a partnership with EPM, whereby Vitronics becomes the exclusive global distributor for EPM’s nitrogen tunnel wave soldering machines.

The new Delta N offering comprises a full line of nitrogen tunnel wave machines, including both high-speed and compact offerings, and complements Vitronics Soltec’s existing line of Delta wave machines



“We are excited to partner with a leading technology firm like EPM to bring the Delta N to market,” said Dave Lesperance, Vitronics Soltec’s General Manager. “This partnership draws on the strengths of two great companies- together we are better able to serve our global customer base with market leading wave technology and product offerings. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with EPM.”



Rebekka Lienhard, EPM’s CEO, added "Having Vitronics Soltec as a partner for the sales and service on our CIGs, we have the opportunity to access an existing global network and are able to serve our customers even better than today. We are very excited and look forward to a successful and long-term relationship."