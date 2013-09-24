© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Vitronics Soltec partners with EPM

Vitronics Soltec has entered a new partnership agreement with EPM to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec’s Reflow, Wave and Selective Soldering systems throughout Switzerland.

“Partnering with EPM will bring additional focus to the Switzerland market for us,” said Frank van Erp, Vitronics Soltec’s Director of European Sales & Service. “EPM’s strong local relationships and extensive application knowledge will enable Vitronics Soltec to better serve our Swiss customer base. EPM is well known throughout the region for their technical leadership and their passion for the success of their customers- values that align well with Vitronics Soltec.”



Rebekka Lienhard, EPM’s CEO, added "With the products from Vitronics Soltec, we will be able to serve the Swiss market additionally with smaller, high mix and low volume selective soldering systems as well as reflow-systems for all areas. We look forward to present epm together with Vitronics Soltec in our home market with this extended product portfolio."



This partnership builds on the recently announced exclusive distribution agreement between Vitronics Soltec and EPM whereby Vitronics Soltec becomes the exclusive global distributor for EPM’s nitrogen tunnel wave soldering machines.



The agreement becomes effective October 1, 2013.