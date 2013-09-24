© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Cistelaier goes with Itercircuit

Cistelaier S.p.A. has selected the ITC machine - Itercircuit GmbH - for the resin via filling to complete its range of hi-tech products and meet the growing technological demand of HDI PCBs.

This Cistelaier investment is part of a comprehensive strategy designed to support the international market, with efficient services and state-of-the-art technology.



The ITC – THP30 machine, is up and running since August 2013, in a new department specifically dedicated to the via filling technologies and resin application, which allows treatment of panels at two different work stations.



ITC-THP30 machine has a resin feeding system with 500g cartridge. Each time new resin is used, with no air inside it.



With the ITC-THP30 machine, Cistelaier S.p.A. increases its technological capabilities, meeting its Customers’ specific demands.