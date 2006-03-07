Avnet and Kingston in Global Agreement

Avnet Computing Components and Kingston Technology Company Inc.,an independent memory manufacturer, today announced a global agreement to market and distribute Kingston's memory products across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

As part of the agreement, Avnet will market and distribute Kingston's ValueRAM(R) and Flash memory products, concentrating on specific customer segments including value-added resellers (VARs), system builders and PC assemblers. Kingston's leading-edge, high-density modules complement AMD's Opteron technology. Kingston(R) products are made with premium components and are carefully designed and manufactured to ensure high quality and reliability at competitive pricing. Free technical support also ensures Avnet's white-box and system builders have access to 24x7 technical resources.



'This is an exciting partnership for Kingston, as Avnet is uniquely positioned at the heart of the technology industry, serving the needs of the world's leading high-tech companies,' said Hanni Eid, business development manager, Kingston. 'Kingston delivers strong technical expertise and unrivalled logistical operations support. These capabilities enable both Avnet and Kingston to take advantage of new opportunities within the growing system builder market,' added Eid.



George Condon, senior vice president of Avnet Computing Components, Americas, added: 'Together Avnet and Kingston are offering customers memory technology that provides superior value. By combining the technical and logistical expertise within each company, we will be able to offer flexible, high-quality solutions that will be of real benefit to our customers. We know that by responding to our customers' needs quickly, we can help them take advantage of new market opportunities and increase revenues, so it's good news for everyone.'