AB Interconnect to shut down

AB Interconnect – a subsidiary of TT electronics – focused on connectors and cable harness assemblies, is closing its only facility in Smithfield, North Carolina.

All of the 70 employees at the facility are expected to be affected by the closing, according to a report in Bizjournals.



In August TT electronics-IMS, announced its intent to expand its interconnect and cable harness offerings by consolidation of operations and technologies from AB interconnect.