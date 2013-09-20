© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Elop's last pay check: 18.8 million

Stephen Elop – CEO of Nokia – wont be leaving the company empty handed when Microsoft's acquisition of the company's devices business is over. The CEO will receive a compensation package EUR 18.8 million.

Elop, has been named as one of the contenders to take over after Ballmer as the CEO of Microsoft, and will now return to Microsoft as a part of the handset deal.



And with Elop making his way back to Microsoft along with Nokia's devices business, Nokia has yet to name a permanent replacement, Chairman Risto Siilasmaa has been serving as an interim CEO.



Microsoft will pay 70% of Elop's compensation package, with Nokia pitching in with the remaining 30%.



Source: WSJ