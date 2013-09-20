© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Foxconn to set up in Indonesia

Hon Hai Precision Industry – also know as Foxconn – is reportedly in talks with potential partners regarding a new investment project in Indonesia.

The company is planning to invest USD 10 billion in its Indonesian project over the next five years. Foxconn will set up a base for the manufacturing of phones, tablets and other devices., according to a report in the China Post.