© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Incap appoints new CEO

Incap Group's President and CEO Sami Mykkänen is leaving his post as CEO. As from 20 September 2013 Fredrik Berghel is appointed the Group's acting President and CEO.

Berghel is one of the shareholders of Inission AB and was appointed to a member of the Board of Directors of Incap on 21 August 2013. Berghel has long experience in different technology companies and he is today acting as the CEO of Inission AB.



Mykkänen will continue in the company for the present in other duties. Mykkänen joined Incap in 2007 as the Director of Manufacturing services, and he was appointed President and CEO in June 2008.



Lassi Noponen, Chairman of the Board of Incap Corporation: "I wish to thank Sami for his considerable effort in implementing the strategic change of the company. The task has been challenging and required endurance and persistence. Now when the structural change is completed Incap has moved on to a new stage, where our main focus is on the basic business and its turn to profitability."