Electrolube expands its sales team

Electrolube, manufacturer of electro-chemicals, has appointed Arthur Foxton as the company’s new Technical Sales Engineer.

The appointment complements Electrolube’s strategic objectives to expand its sales team and overall investment in people, at a time of growth within the company. As the new Sales Engineer, Arthur will be responsible for actively maintaining customer relationships across the UK, driving sales to further develop Electrolube’s UK customer base and increasing the company’s market share in the sale of conformal coatings, Thermal Management Solutions, Resins, Contact Lubricants, Cleaning solutions and Service and Maintenance Aids.



Commenting on his appointment, Arthur said, “From the start, I’ve really enjoyed the versatility of the work and getting to know our existing UK customers. I’ve spent a large portion of my time having training sessions, visiting customers and understanding how they use our products. I’m thoroughly enjoying my time at the company due to the varied customer base, the people and the purposeful drive of the sales team to provide solutions that solve customer problems effectively.”