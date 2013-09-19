© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com

Veeco to purchase Synos Technology

Veeco Instruments has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Synos Technology (Synos).

Synos designs and manufactures Fast Array Scanning Atomic Layer Deposition (FAST-ALD) systems that are enabling the production of flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for mobile devices.



“We have found a great fit to add to Veeco’s technology portfolio and expand our growth opportunities,” said John R. Peeler, Veeco’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Synos is an early stage company with big growth potential. We believe that their fast array scanning ALD technology for thin film encapsulation layers will remove the primary barrier to adoption of flexible OLED displays, helping make unbreakable, light-weight mobile displays a reality. Their systems are poised to move from pilot line to full production at the world leader in mobile OLED displays.” Synos’ first pilot production system has been installed and the manufacturing ramp is currently expected to begin in 2014.



According to industry forecasting firm IHS iSuppli, the flexible OLED display market is expected to grow from USD 21 million in 2013 to almost USD 12 billion by 2020, and will revolutionize the entire display industry. Mr. Peeler added, “Near-term, we believe the OLED equipment market opportunity for Synos’ ALD technology exceeds USD 400 million for mobile phones alone. We also see numerous extended opportunities for this breakthrough ALD technology in OLED TV, lighting, solar, batteries and other large adjacent markets.”



Ilsong Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synos, commented “We are at an exciting inflection point in our history. It is time for us to join forces with Veeco, a world leader in advanced deposition technologies. Veeco will bring the global operating experience and resources we need to ramp our business, support our key customer, and deliver on the promise of our technology.” Mr. Lee will join Veeco as Senior Vice President and ALD General Manager. In addition, Synos co-founder, Dr. Sang In Lee, will join Veeco as Chief Technology Officer for Veeco ALD.